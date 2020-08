CHQ Vs QIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Chongqing Lifan will host Qingdao Huanghai in their upcoming clash in the Chinese Super League at Suzhou City Stadium. Chongqing Lifan are 4th in the CSL table with a mere 2 points to their name. They have featured in 3 games so far and failed to grab a single win in those games (Draws 2, Loss 1). They drew 2-2 in their last clash against Hebei CFFC. As for Qingdao Huanghai, they are 6th in the CSL table with 2 points. They have registered two draws and a defeat in three games played in the season so far. Qingdao Huanghai drew 1-1 in their last league clash against Shanghai East Asia.

The CHQ vs QIN matchup will commence on Tuesday, August 11 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the CHQ vs QIN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our CHQ vs QIN Dream11 prediction, CHQ vs QIN Dream11 top picks and CHQ vs QIN Dream11 team.

CHQ vs QIN Dream11 prediction: CHQ vs QIN Dream11 team

CHQ vs QIN live: CHQ vs QIN top picks

Alan Kardec (Captain) Adrian Mierzejewski (Vice-captain) Wu Qing Romain Alessandrini Cleverson Cordova

CHQ vs QIN live: Probable CHQ vs QIN playing 11

Chongqing Lifan : Sui Weijie, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Feng Jing, Yin Congyao, Lei Chen, Yuan Mincheng, Wen Tianpeng, Liu Le, Alan Kardec, Adrian Mierzejewski, Wu Qing

: Sui Weijie, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Feng Jing, Yin Congyao, Lei Chen, Yuan Mincheng, Wen Tianpeng, Liu Le, Alan Kardec, Adrian Mierzejewski, Wu Qing Qingdao Huanghai: Liu Zhenli, Liu Jiashen, Fang Xinfeng, Han Qingsong, Zhou Junchen, Wang Dong, Wang Fei-II, Li Peng, Romain Alessandrini, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat

CHQ vs QIN live: Full squad list

Chongqing Lifan (CHQ): Deng Xiaofei, Sui Weijie, Yeerjieti Yeerzhati, Ma Defu, Mengxuan Zhang, Liu Huan, Lei Chen, Dong Cao, Xu Wu, Yuan Mincheng, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Liu Le, Luo Hao, Yang Shuai, Hu Xingyu, Chen Kejiang, Wen Tianpeng, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Dong Honglin, Wu Qing, Adrian Mierzejewski, Feng Jing, Jiang Zhe, Marcelo Cirino, Deng Jiaxing, Fernandinho-Silva, Alan Kardec, Yin Congyao, Marcio Augusto.

Qingdao Huanghai (QIN): Zeng Yi, Guojun Cao, Zhao Shi, Li Zhizhao, Xing Yu, Liu Zhenli, Yaki Yen, Zhang Haochen, Liu Jiashen, Zhang Zhen, Jiang Weipeng, Fang Xinfeng, Yan Zihao, Han Qingsong, Wang Wei, Zou Zheng, Jagos Vukovic, Jiangshan Yao, Bari Mamatil, Gao Xiang, Shi Zhe, Yang Yu-II, Lu Haolin, Wang Fei-II, Yu Yang-II, Wang Dong, Ma Long, Wang Jianwen, Li Peng, Wang Cheng, Shi Hanchen, Joseph Marie Minala, Wang Hao, Zhou Junchen, Cleverson Cordova, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat, Zhu Jianrong, Romain Alessandrini

CHQ vs QIN Dream11 prediction

Our CHQ vs QIN Dream11 prediction is that Chongqing Lifan will win this game.

Note: The CHQ vs QIN Dream11 prediction and CHQ vs QIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CHQ vs QIN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: chongqingdangdailifan/Instagram)