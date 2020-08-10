Cristiano Ronaldo Named Juventus MVP Of The Year, Dybala Snubbed

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Juventus' MVP of the year. Ronaldo carried the Old Lady through thick and thin in 2019-20 as the Bianconeri yet again picked up the Scudetto. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 37 goals in all competitions this season out of which 31 were scored in Serie A leading to Juventus' 9th successful title win in a row. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus counterpart Paulo Dybala was named Serie A MVP of the season last week.

Ronaldo MVP of the year for Juventus

Serie A news: Juventus name Ronaldo MVP of the year

Italian's top-tier league's decision to name Dybala as the MVP certainly didn't go well with plenty of football followers as they claimed Ronaldo was "robbed" of the title. Dybala played a key role in Juventus' title glory this season having scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in the league. However, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up on various occasions where Dybala seemingly went missing and fans believe the Real Madrid legend was let down by Serie A.

Nevertheless, Juventus honoured Cristiano Ronaldo as their most valuable player for the 2019-20 season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Juventus' defeat against Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16 clash as Juve crashed out of the competition. Following their abysmal showing against Lyon, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a way out of the club. PSG have strongly been linked with Ronaldo and reports indicate his agent has already held talks with PSG's sporting director, Leonardo.

(Cover Image source: Ronaldo/Instagram)