Cristiano Ronaldo Named Juventus MVP Of The Year, Dybala Snubbed

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Juventus' MVP of the year. Ronaldo carried the Old Lady through thick and thin in 2019-20 as the Bianconeri yet again picked up the Scudetto. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 37 goals in all competitions this season out of which 31 were scored in Serie A leading to Juventus' 9th successful title win in a row. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus counterpart Paulo Dybala was named Serie A MVP of the season last week.
Announcing our MVP of the Year, Powered by @officialpes: @CRISTIANO!
Italian's top-tier league's decision to name Dybala as the MVP certainly didn't go well with plenty of football followers as they claimed Ronaldo was "robbed" of the title. Dybala played a key role in Juventus' title glory this season having scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in the league. However, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up on various occasions where Dybala seemingly went missing and fans believe the Real Madrid legend was let down by Serie A.
Nevertheless, Juventus honoured Cristiano Ronaldo as their most valuable player for the 2019-20 season. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Juventus' defeat against Lyon in the Champions League Round of 16 clash as Juve crashed out of the competition. Following their abysmal showing against Lyon, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly looking for a way out of the club. PSG have strongly been linked with Ronaldo and reports indicate his agent has already held talks with PSG's sporting director, Leonardo.
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼