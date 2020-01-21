Chris Sutton Slams Solskjaer For His Comments On League Leaders Liverpool

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton criticised Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for taking jibes at league leaders Liverpool. According to reports, Sutton is of the opinion that Solskjaer's before and after match comments in which he called Liverpool a long ball team and claimed to have a plan to beat them was not a good thing to say for a team inferior to their opponents. The former Chelsea striker also said that Solskjaer should focus on managing his team rather than comparing his squad with Jurgen Klopp's team that is on course to win their first League title in 20 years.

'The current United squad is average'

While talking to a local media outlet, Sutton said that the reality of the current Red Devils team is that they are average in today's time. He further said that United needs to have a reality check of where they actually stand, adding that Solskjaer needs to talk to his team about being grounded but should not pretend to be at par with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool because they are well on course to challenge for silverware such as Champions League and Premier League.

Sutton said that Manchester United at the moment are a top-six team and playing in the Europa League and that is something they need to realise because talking about the way they used to be before Sir Alex Ferguson retired will do them more harm than good. He said that it is good to look back at past glories but currently Liverpool was the better team.

Manchester United was defeated 2-0 by Liverpool on Matchday 23 of the Premier League. Forward Marcus Rashford was not included in the squad due to an injury that he had sustained while playing against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has now slammed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Rashford’s injury.

'Solskjaer is selfish'

According to Ian Wright, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was selfish while dealing with Marcus Rashford. He stated that Solskjaer thought about himself before the player as the striker sustained a back injury which could see Rashford sidelined for at least three months.

On the pitch or not, @ManUtd fans don’t get much bigger than me.



You best believe I'll be involved in team meetings, team huddles and team sessions throughout this recovery 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/MeLuGic4c4 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 20, 2020

Marcus Rashford has been one of the standout performers for Manchester United this season. He has scored 19 goals in 31 games across all competitions, while also bagging five assists. Manchester United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table and will next play against Burnley on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

(with inputs from agencies)