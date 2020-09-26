Christen Press Sports No.24 Jersey At Man United As "little Nod" To 'idol' Kobe Bryant

Two-time World Cup winner Christen Press will be donning the No.24 jersey at her new club Manchester United as a nod to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. The former Utah Royals star grew up in Los Angeles, idolising Kobe, who spent 20 illustrious years with the LA Lakers.

Christen Press is widely known for wearing the No.23. She donned the number at her previous clubs and was expected to be handed No.23 at Man United. However, fans were left disappointed after fellow summer signing Alessia Russo taking the shirt number, leaving Press to start her Man United career donning a new number.

Christen Press' Kobe Bryant tribute

However, it served as an ideal scenario for Christen Press to pay a tribute to LA's most adored sports star, Kobe Bryant. Speaking to Goal, Press said, "I'm not someone that holds too much luck or significance to a number, but when I wasn't able to wear my normal number, I definitely chose this with a little nod to Kobe. I'm an LA girl and grew up [when] everyone, everywhere we went, they were crazy for Kobe. The amount of inspiration and joy that he gave people by the way he played with his passion is amazing. It's something that, as athletes, we're all striving to do.”

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Christen Press, 31, is part of the seven new faces brought in at Man United for the 2020-21 campaign. Playing only their second season in Women's Super League, Man United made key signings to their squad in order to improve upon their fourth-place finish last season. Press' US compatriot Tobin Heath was also signed this summer. She joins the English club from the Portland Thorns.

Press and Heath are a part of the historic United States women's national team (USWNT) that lifted the back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. In addition, both players also led their national team to back-to-back CONCACAF Women's Championship titles in 2014 and 2018. Furthermore, Heath even led the team to Olympic golds in 2008 and 2012.

Christen Press is adamant the new signings will have an instant impact at the club, who are expected to fight for trophies this season. Press feels Man United now boasts a "relentless mindset" that will undoubtedly go a long way in bringing success to the club.

Press started her professional career with American side Pali Blues. She played for the likes of Kopparbergs/Goteborg FC, Tyreso FF, Chicago Red Stars and Utah Royals before joining Man United this summer. Playing primarily as a forward, Press has scored 124 career goals in just 196 appearances. She scored another 58 times in 138 appearances for USWNT.

(Image Credits: AP, Man United Women Twitter)