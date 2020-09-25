Alex Telles has dropped a massive hint on social media that he will be joining Manchester United in a transfer from Porto. Manchester United want more depth at left-back and the man from Porto has emerged as United's top target at left-back after missing out on Sergio Reguilon, who has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex Telles drops a huge hint on Instagram, teases Man United transfer

Patrice Evra, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League at Old Trafford, shared a photo from his time at left-back as former boss Sir Alex Ferguson yells at him and Alex Telles liked that post. This according to fans is Alex Telles all but confirmed he is interested in Manchester United and is very close to making the move.

Alex telles liked this post on Instagram 👀

We see you #AlexTelles 👀#MUFC #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/83ghPcH4po — Manchester United For Life ❤️ (@utdforlife7) September 24, 2020



As per reports Telles is pleading with Porto to reduce their £18 million asking price as the Red Devils only value him at £12 million. Speaking to the media about his transfer situation Telles refused to play down transfer speculation last week and admitted he would stay focused on his work, he said to Sport TV. "I'm a guy who focuses a lot on work, people believe what they want, say what they want in the newspapers, but the most important thing is to be focused on my work, you know that and so do my teammates, whatever happens, I'm focused on the club, I'm here, I'm playing.

"I have people who work for me, I just have to focus on what my job is. If I knew anything, I wouldn't need to have people working for me. I have people who take care of that and I have to focus on my work," he further added. Manchester United so far have only added Donny van de Beek to their squad this summer.

Premier League Transfers:

Leicester City have sold winger Fousseni Diabate to Turkish side Trabzonspor while Atletico Madrid are closing in on a loan move for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira but this does not include Thomas Partey. In other updates, Turkish side Fenerbahce have completed a move for Aston Villa forward Mbwana Samatta while Matteo Guendouzi has asked the Arsenal board to allow him to leave the club before the transfer window shuts and Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident and says there could be up to three new signings.

