Leicester Sell Faiq Bolkiah, Richest Footballer In The World Whose Uncle Is Worth £22bn

On Wednesday, Primeira Liga club CS Maritimo announced the arrival of Faiq Bolkiah - the richest footballer in the world - from Premier League side Leicester City. Bolkiah, who is also a member of the Bruneian Royal Family, left Leicester City without making a single appearance for the Foxes, having spent four years at the King Power Stadium. Faiq Bolkiah is now hoping to reignite his career at Maritimo.

Earlier this week, Brendan Rodgers' side decided to offload Faiq Bolkiah, the richest footballer in the world, from their ranks. Bolkiah completed his move to Primeira Liga side, CS Maritimo, on Wednesday, September 23, on a free transfer in a bid to play regular football and revive his career. Bolkiah is the captain of his country, Brunei, but failed to make a single appearance for Leicester City over the past four seasons.

Faiq Bolkiah net worth: Why is Faiq Bolkiah known as the richest footballer in the world?

According to reports from Spanish newspaper Marca, Faiq Bolkiah's net worth is an estimated $20bn (£15.7bn). Faiq Bolkiah is widely known as the richest footballer in the world as he is a member of the Bruneian Royal Family. The 22-year-old midfielder is one the of the heirs to Brunei PM Hassanal Bolkiah's fortune. Faiq Bolkiah's father, Jefri Bolkiah, is the Brunei PM's brother, which makes the former Leicester man a member of the Brunei Royal Family.

As primeiras palavras de Faiq Bolkiah com as cores verde-rubras 🟢🔴



💬 "Este é o melhor lugar para dar continuidade à minha carreira futebolística"#CSMaritimo #FaiqBolkiah pic.twitter.com/5pGcBdF45L — CS Marítimo (@MaritimoMadeira) September 23, 2020

Faiq Bolkiah career: Youth and International level football

Despite his family's vast fortune, Faiq Bolkiah hasn't had it easy trying to make it as a professional footballer. The Brunei Prince began his youth career at AFC Newbury. In 2009, Faiq signed a one-year deal with Southampton's famed youth academy and spent four years with the south coast outfit before joining Arsenal's youth academy in 2013. He spent a year each at Arsenal and Chelsea's youth academy before eventually joining Leicester CIty's youth team in 2016, soon after they won the Premier League.

Having been born in Los Angeles, California, Faiq Bolkiah had the opportunity to represent the US Men's National Team. However, Bolkiah opted to remain loyal to his family and stayed close to his roots. Since making his debut for Brunei in 2016, Bolkiah has made six appearances for his country and scored one goal.

