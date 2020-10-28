Club Brugge Vs Lazio Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Serie A side Lazio will travel to Belgium to face off against Club Brugge on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. The match will be played at the Jan Breydel Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday night, October 28, (Thursday, October 29 in India). Here's a look at the Club Brugge vs Lazio live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Champions League live: Club Brugge vs Lazio prediction and preview

Club Brugge began their Champions League campaign on a positive note, registering an impressive 2-1 win over Russian outfit Zenit St Petersburg. Winger Charles De Ketelaere scored a stoppage-time winner to help his side clinch all three points which could prove to be consequential in the latter stages.

Lazio, on the other hand, stunned Dortmund, with Ciro Immobile scoring against his former club. While Lazio have got off to an indifferent start in Serie A this season, Simone Inzaghi’s side pack a punch and are favourites for the game on Wednesday. Club Brugge will need something out of the box to halt Lazio and their win over Zenit showcased that they do have the quality to mount an upset.

Club Brugge vs Lazio team news

Club Brugge will welcome back the likes of Simon Mignolet, defender Odilon Kossounou and Czech forward Michael Krmencik. The trio had tested COVID-19 positive last week but have all returned with negative tests on the eve of the clash.

Lazio have entered a crisis mode after a major COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, Andreas Pereira, Lucas Leiva, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Luiz Felipe and Thomas Strakosha have all tested positive and will miss the game against Club Brugge. Star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a doubt for the game while Senad Lulic and Stefan Radu are ruled out due to injuries.

Club Brugge vs Lazio predicted XI

Lazio : Pepe Reina; Patric, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Mohammed Fares; Felipe Caicedo, Joaquin Correa

: Pepe Reina; Patric, Wesley Hoedt, Francesco Acerbi; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Mohammed Fares; Felipe Caicedo, Joaquin Correa Club Brugge: Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Federico Ricca, Eduard Sobol; Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Hans Vanaken; Krepin Diatta, Emmauel Dennis, Charles De Ketelaere

How to watch Club Brugge vs Lazio live?

The live telecast of Club Brugge vs Lazio will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Club Brugge vs Lazio live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 am IST on October 28, Wednesday night.

