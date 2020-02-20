Erling Haaland Emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet, Reveals Father Alf-Inge Haaland

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland has revealed that his son follows Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet. His father said that the 19-year-old emulates Ronaldo’s diet in order to establish himself as the best player in the world. Haaland was amazing for Dortmund in their recent game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He scored a brace for the German outfit.

Also Read | Erling Haaland release clause: Secret clause involved in Borussia Dortmund contract

Erling Haaland emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's diet

Erling Haaland’s father Alf-Inge Haaland (while speaking to ESPN) has claimed that his son follows Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet plan. He lauded his son’s professionalism at a tender age. He asserted that Haaland left home at a young age of 16 to play for Molde. He also asserted that his son was more professional than him. Alf has played for the likes of Leeds United and Manchester City during his professional football career.

Alf Haaland further revealed that Erling, during a meeting with Patrice Evra, was told that Cristiano Ronaldo ate fish in his lunch meal. This led to Erling following the same diet as Ronaldo being 34 is still at the top of his game.

Also Read | Erling Haaland release clause: Striker set to be offered £200,000-a-week contract with Man United

Erling Haaland goals: The striker scores twice against PSG

Erling Haaland scored twice against PSG in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League. The striker, who had secured a move to Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January, has now netted 39 goals in 29 games for the two clubs this season. He has also registered eight assists to his credit.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Diet Plan Revealed; Juventus Star Eats Six Meals A Day

Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan revealed

According to Spanish publication AS, Cristiano Ronaldo’s typical day starts with a breakfast comprising of ham and cheese with low-fat yoghurt. The player then follows it up with snacks in which he eats avocado toast.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lunch is divided into two halves. In the first half of the lunch, the Portuguese prefers to have chicken along with salad. He consumes tuna along with salad, eggs and olives in the second half. Just like his lunch schedule, his dinner is also divided into two halves. However, both halves of dinner comprise of meat or fish. The player is also believed to take five naps a day.

Also Read | Erling Haaland sets new Bundesliga record after scoring 8 goals in his first five games