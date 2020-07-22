Colorado Vs Minnesota Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Colorado Rapids will take on Minnesota United in a Group D fixture of the MLS is back tournament on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The MLS is Back live match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. The MLS is Back tournament marked the return of soccer in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March. Here is Colorado vs Minnesota live stream, Colorado vs Minnesota H2H and our Colorado vs Minnesota prediction.

MLS is back tournament live: Colorado vs Minnesota prediction and preview

Colorado Rapids have had a poor campaign so far and find themselves at the bottom of the MLS standings for Group D, being at the risk of being eliminated if they fail to win against Minnesota United. The Rapids have lost both their Group E games, falling to a 2-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake, before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat against Sporting Kansas City. The franchise had won two of their four games and were at seventh place in the MLS standings for the Western Conference before the MLS was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and

Minnesota United, on the other hand, need a win to strengthen their chance to qualify for the 16-team knockout round, having been unbeaten so far in their two Group D fixtures. United defeated Sporting Kansas City in their opening fixture and then settled for a 0-0 against Real Salt Lake in their next game. Minnesota were in fine form before the lockdown, and were on the top of the Western Conference MLS standings, having won three of their four games.

A Mile High Matchup, if you will



game guide » https://t.co/N5STQ1U5sy pic.twitter.com/Sh80Ht3Ois — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 21, 2020

Colorado vs Minnesota prediction: Colorado vs Minnesota H2H record

The overall Colorado vs Minnesota H2H record favours Colorado, with the Rapids having registered three wins in their previous six clashes. There has only been a solitary draw registered in the Colorado vs Minnesota H2H matchups, dating back to the 2017 MLS season. The most recent Colorado vs Minnesota H2H matchup recent saw the United register a hard-fought 1-0win with Carlos Quintero getting on the scoresheet. Rapids would hope that their superior H2H record helps boost their confidence and help them register a much-needed victory for their side.

Colorado vs Minnesota prediction: Predicted line-ups

Colorado Rapids: Clint Irwin, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, Collen Warner, Cole Bassett, Younes Namli, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet

Clint Irwin, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, Collen Warner, Cole Bassett, Younes Namli, Kei Kamara, Nicolas Benezet Minnesota United: Tyler Miller, Romain Metanire, Jose Aja, Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Jan Gregus, Osvaldo Alonso, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay, Aaron Schoenfeld, Robin Lod

Colorado vs Minnesota prediction: Colorado vs Minnesota live stream

Fans in the USA can catch Colorado vs Minnesota live stream on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament live telecast of Colorado vs Minnesota clash in India. However, fans in India can watch Colorado vs Minnesota live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch Colorado vs Minnesota live stream on Sky Sports. The match will kick off on Thursday, July 23 at 8:00 AM IST.

MLS is back tournament live: Colorado vs Minnesota prediction

With both teams at the opposite end of the spectrum in the MLS is back tournament, Colorado Rapids have their backs against their wall in what could potentially be their final fixture of the tournament. Minnesota United have gone on from strength to strength in recent MLS seasons, and despite their poor head to head against Colorado Rapids, they enter the clash as favourites. Our Colorado vs Minnesota prediction is that Minnesota will register a comfortable 3-1 victory on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

(Image Courtesy: Minnesota United Twitter)