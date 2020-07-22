Liverpool Vs Chelsea Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Premier League Matchday 37 Preview

Liverpool will finally get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time on Wednesday after their clash against Frank Lampard's Chelsea at Anfield. The Premier League encounter between Liverpool vs Chelsea is scheduled to kick-off at 8:15 pm local time (Thursday, 12:45 AM IST). Here's a look at the Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction, Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream details, and the Liverpool vs Chelsea h2h record.

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction: Liverpool vs Chelsea team news and preview

The Merseyside giants had a glorious chance to record the best points tally in the Premier League having dropped only two points from their opening 27 games, but since then, Liverpool have won four, drawn two and lost three. Liverpool's most recent defeat came against Arsenal at the Emirates in a game that saw two uncharacteristically sloppy errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. However, the Reds will be hoping to set their sights on ending their final home game of the season with a win. James Milner is expected to be fit for the Chelsea clash.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea remain in pole position to finish in the top four with two games remaining but there is still only little margin for error. Chelsea are in third place on the Premier League table with Man United and Leicester just one point behind the west Londoners. The Blues overcame Man United in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend and will head to Anfield with some confidence. However, Chelsea will be without French midfielder N'Golo Kante. Our Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Liverpool vs Chelsea h2h record

The Liverpool vs Chelsea h2h record makes for interesting reading. Liverpool and Chelsea have met each other a total of 185 times and the Reds have a better record with 80 wins over the Blues. Chelsea have come out victorious 64 times and there have been a total of 41 draws between the two teams.

Penultimate Gameweek! 😎

Will your favourite team be playing in Europe next year? 🤔#PL pic.twitter.com/1BJqAOl0MK — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) July 18, 2020

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on Sky Sports. Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream on Star Sports 1/ HD and Star Sports Select 1/HD. The Liverpool vs Chelsea game can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image Credits - Chelsea / Liverpool Instagram