Coronavirus Crisis: PL Clubs Labelled As 'immoral' Over Players' Pay By Politicians

The coronavirus crisis has caused havoc all over the globe affecting sporting events as well. The FA decided to suspend the Premier League until April 30 at least following the outbreak of the unprecedented situation. However, Premier League stars have been accused of lacking morals by politicians in England amid the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus crisis: FA suspends Premier League

The coronavirus crisis forced the FA to issue a statement confirming the suspension of the Premier League at least until the end of April. Amid the coronavirus crisis, a few Premier League clubs have issued that the non-playing staff members will receive pay cuts following the coronavirus crisis. This drew criticism from the politicians who hammered the PFA board for their "immoral attitude". Here is the statement from the FA confirming the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus crisis.

We've collectively agreed with the @premierleague and @EFL to suspend the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.https://t.co/RnJlJjtY77 — The FA (@FA) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus crisis: Mayor of London slams PFA

The PFA (Professional Footballers Association) has been slammed by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan after realizing that the non-playing staff members received pay cuts but players were still on the full wage bills. Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy confirmed around 550 non-playing staff members will take home only 80 percent of their salaries for April and May. This has enraged politicians as Premier League players on relatively high wage rates continue to receive their payments in full.

Exclusive: the PFA emailed all players this morning asking them not to sign any agreements with their clubs about wage cuts or deferrals until consulting with the union. Full story @iPaperSport: https://t.co/xpGnku0JH4 — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) April 1, 2020

Message from the Chairman. — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2020

Coronavirus crisis: Players agree to wage cuts

As a result of the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy, Serie A agreed to slash player wages amid the suspension of the league. Clubs in LaLiga have also ensured that players receive pay cuts in order for the remainder of the staff members to receive their full pay. However, the situation in England has been reversed which has resulted in politicians accusing Premier League stars of being 'immoral' amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

