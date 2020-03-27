Romelu Lukaku ‘starts Coaching Badges Online’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In Italy

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has returned back to his native Belgium, from Italy amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, Romelu Lukaku has been keeping himself busy at home by completing his coaching badges online despite the spread of the deadly COVID-19 plague. Along with Romelu Lukaku, the Belgian midfield duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel have also begun with the online training in the hope of becoming a football coach in the future.

Romelu Lukaku returns home amid Coronavirus lockdown

With 23 goals in his debut season for Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku has proved his worth in Italy. The 26-year-old helped Inter Milan to third place on the Serie A table before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus lockdown. The coronavirus lockdown forced players in Italy to remain under quarantine. After his period of quarantine ended, Romelu Lukaku decided to return home, escaping the coronavirus in Italy.

Coronavirus lockdown forces Romelu Lukaku to say at home

Most footballers across the world have been advised to remain indoors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. During the coronavirus lockdown, footballers have chosen to participate in the #StayAtHomeChallenge to keep themselves and fans entertained. But Romelu Lukaku has kept himself busy by starting coaching badges online.

The Inter Milan star forward, Lukaku, is preparing for life after playing career and isn't the only player from the Belgian squad practicing online courses. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has also been viewing the online courses amid the coronavirus lockdown. Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has also expressed interest in completing his Uefa 'A' and 'B' badges for a coaching role in the future.

Coronavirus in Italy: COVID-19 wrecks damage

The COVID-19 has reportedly spread to nearly all parts of the world and Italy is bearing the full brunt of the fatal bug. It seems unlikely that the issue is under control as the death tolls in Italy due to the COVID-19 has crossed 8,200. There are still over 80,000 cases in Italy for the COVID-19 and just over 10,300 have recovered so far.

