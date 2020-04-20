Coronavirus Outbreak Recorded 12 Miles Away From Cristiano Ronaldo's Villa In Madeira

A coronavirus outbreak has been recorded just near the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown, 12 miles from the Juventus superstar's villa. The coronavirus outbreak took place in a town just west of the capital, Funchal, and has been marked as a red zone by the local government. Inhabitants of the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown in Madeira have been warned of the extent of the coronavirus outbreak but the 35-year-old appears to be out of danger for now.

Cristiano Ronaldo hometown: Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine update

The 'Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira update' is that the Juventus star rented a villa to keep his family safe from the coronavirus outbreak. Along with his wife Georgina, mother Dolores and their children, the Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine was confirmed earlier last month amid the coronavirus outbreak that has wreaked havoc across the globe. However, the latest news pertaining to the Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira update stated that 12 locals at Camera do Lobos tested positive for coronavirus with the town just 20 km away from Ronaldo's villa. The 18,000 habitants in the town are now eager to find out the extent of the infection that has claimed over 165,000 lives across the globe so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo In Trouble Again As Coronavirus Breakout 20 Km From His New Home https://t.co/5KGbFCBoKM pic.twitter.com/AYK7EIDEmk — GoalBall (@goalballive) April 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo hometown under lockdown: Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira news

Just before the coronavirus outbreak, there were reports which claimed that the Portugal national team captain reunited with his family at the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown, Madeira. Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, Ronaldo's niece Alicia celebrated her birthday party indoors in an ocean view apartment owned by the footballer. Ronaldo's attendance at family functions led to fresh speculation over his actions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak: Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira warning

Ronaldo was spotted in a training session nearly two weeks ago and received a formal warning from health chief Pedro Ramos. Ramos slammed Ronaldo insisting that the footballer would not be handed any extra privileges amid the coronavirus outbreak and he needs to follow the rules of the lockdown. For now, Ronaldo is likely to remain indoors following the news of the coronavirus outbreak just 12 miles away from his house.

