Samir Nasri Set To Be Fired By Belgian Club Anderlecht For Going AWOL Amid Lockdown

The 'Samir Nasri fired' story was trending all over social media following the 'Samir Nasri quarantine breach' news. Belgian club Anderlecht are reportedly preparing to sack the former Man City and Arsenal midfielder after he refused to inform the team management about his whereabouts. The 'Samir Nasri fired' news is set to be confirmed once the two-time Premier League champion returns to Anderlecht from his AWOL trip to Dubai.

Samir Nasri joins Anderlecht on a free transfer

In the summer of 2019, Nasri was offered a contract to join Belgian First Division side Anderlecht by former Man City teammate Vincent Kompany, having been released by West Ham. The 32-year-old midfielder made just eight appearances for Anderlecht and struggled with his fitness despite scoring two goals. In order to get his career back on track, Nasri was given a lifeline by Kompany at Anderlecht but it seems that his contract will be terminated soon upon his arrival from the Middle East.

Samir Nasri fired by Anderlecht? Samir Nasri quarantine breach

Following the coronavirus Belgium situation, players were advised to remain indoors and keep the club management updated over their individual training exercises. Reports indicate that while every player at Anderlecht followed the rules and regulations except Samir Nasri. The breaching of the Samir Nasri quarantine was due to the playmaker reportedly flying to Dubai without informing his employers. It is expected that the Samir Nasri fired news will be confirmed once the player returns from his trip.

Samir Nasri is the only Anderlecht player who has not sent back results and data of his individual training sessions to the club. [Le Dernier Heure]



Anderlecht players are required to regularly inform the club of their exercise. Nasri, who has been in Dubai since March, has not. pic.twitter.com/WJUO9YilPV — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) April 18, 2020

Samir Nasri fired by Anderlecht? Coronavirus Belgium news

Apart from breaching the rules set by the Belgian Pro League, the Samir Nasri quarantine breach is not the first occasion that the Frenchman has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. In February, Nasri uploaded a picture of himself at the 'Drip Doctors' clinic after receiving treatment in LA. He received an 18-month ban that back-dated back to July 2017. The coronavirus in Belgium forced the conclusion of the Belgian Pro League as Club Brugge were crowned champions. According to Worldometer, Belgium has recorded 5,683 deaths due to the spread of the deadly bug.

