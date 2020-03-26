Coronavirus Pandemic: Atletico Madrid Consider Pay Cuts To Help Club Through Crisis

Most sporting events all across the world have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the crisis, LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are considering pay cuts for coaching staff and players due to the coronavirus pandemic. The financial plan designed by Atletico Madrid has been blown out of the water as they prepare to combat this unexpected situation.

Coronavirus pandemic: Why Atletico Madrid are in big trouble?

If the season is unable to finish as planned, Atletico Madrid will reportedly face a huge issue with their finances. The budget for Atletico Madrid currently exceeds €500 million and at this point in time, it's a great cause of concern for the LaLiga outfit. With no fans buying tickets and the loss of sales, the cash inflow at Atletico Madrid is at its bare minimum.

Coronavirus pandemic: Atletico Madrid looking for solutions

The LaLiga outfit has been hit with a massive blow by the coronavirus pandemic and Atleti are planning rigorously to avoid any further setbacks. One option that the club are considering is the cut in the wages of the coaching staff as well as the players. The salaries of the players and the coaching staff account for around €350 million of the budget and the Spanish giants are keen to save on funds through lacerating payments.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 THANK YOU to everyone who’s working tirelessly to take care of us.



🏠 #StayHome

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/dGPXMhE6Mz — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: Coronavirus in Spain

Needless to say, the board members at Atletico Madrid will be hoping to resolve the issue caused by the coronavirus pandemic with minimal impact with an eye on the financial viability of the club. The pay cut from the players and coaching staff could help around 500 further employees at the club, who cannot complete their work due to the coronavirus in Spain situation.

Coronavirus pandemic: LaLiga return date

The coronavirus in Spain situation is worsening as the plague has claimed the lives of over 4,000 people across the country. LaLiga has been suspended for an indefinite period of time and it is difficult to see an answer to the question regarding the LaLiga return date. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Spain is only behind Italy amongst all the nations worldwide.

