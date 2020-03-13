Premier League To Hold Emergency Meeting After Mikel Arteta Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to reports in England, the Premier League will hold an emergency meeting after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for Coronavirus. The pandemic has wreaked havoc in Europe as cases of the contagious virus have increased significantly with every passing day.

Premier League suspension on cards after Mikel Arteta coronavirus development

The Premier League emergency meeting will reportedly discuss the possible steps that could be taken to deal with the outbreak. The Premier League might consider suspending the competition until the situation improves, in line with the steps taken by other major leagues in Europe.

Club statement: COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2020

Major leagues across Europe have been dealt a major blow by the pandemic. While LaLiga has suspended all league fixtures until the next two weeks, the Bundesliga might scrap the current campaign in view of the outbreak. On the other hand, Italy has emerged as the worst affected country in Europe. It is reported that over a thousand people have succumbed to the virus in the European country.

Premier League suspension: Arsenal confirm Mikel Arteta Coronavirus rumours

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19



Statement: https://t.co/ofi5DhIQZM pic.twitter.com/RmnxRHXooz — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Coronavirus. The club released a statement confirming the same. The statement also says that people who were in contact with the manager will now undergo self-quarantine according to the guidelines set by the British government. The statement also said that the team will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. The club will update supporters on their forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible, said Arsenal in a statement.

Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus confirmed after Mikel Arteta coronavirus reports

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for Coronavirus earlier this week. Meanwhile, Olympiacos hosted Arsenal in the Europa League. It is reported that the players came in contact with Marinakis after the game, which is why Arsenal’s match between Manchester City was suspended until further notice. On the other hand, Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus: Player put under self-quarantine

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 13, 2020

Chelsea, in a statement, have confirmed that Odoi has tested positive for Coronavirus after showing initial symptoms. The club statement also claimed that the player was doing well and has been under self-quarantine since. The statement also said that the player was looking forward to returning to first-team training after treatment.

