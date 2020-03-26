Bugzy Malone Accident: Man City Send Wishes After Rapper Suffers From Horrific Bike Crash

Man City have wished Bugzy Malone a speedy recovery after the British rapper has been involved in a horrific accident on Wednesday. The Bugzy Malone accident occurred after crashing the rapper quad bike in a high-speed road race, according to witnesses. The current condition of the rapper is unknown and Man City have joined the fans in wishing a quick return.

Bugzy Malone accident: Man City wish British rapper a quick recovery

Bugzy Malone was involved in a horrific crash on Wednesday night amidst the coronavirus lockdown in the UK. The Bugzy Malone bike crash threw the Man City fan four metres off his bike and left in a pool of blood after crashing into an Audi A4, according to witnesses. Man City took to Twitter after the Bugzy Malone accident, sending their best wishes to the rapper whose condition is yet unknown.

Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone.



Wishing you a quick recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/xGQQ3Dk87f — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 26, 2020

Bugzy Malone accident: How did the Bugzy Malone bike crash happen?

A video shot before the crash showed Bugzy Malone revving up the quad bike and laughing with friends before racing past his friends' car. Eyewitnesses added that post the Bugzy Malone accident the quad bike was a complete wreck and its' wheels had come off. He added that the car was parked in the middle of the road and was smoking when he rushed off to see what happened. The Brit rapper was the only one hurt while th car driver was on his phone making calls to the police says the eyewitness.

