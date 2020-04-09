Coronavirus UK: London Mayor Slams Tottenham Boss Jose Mourinho For 'endangering Lives'

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has accused Jose Mourinho of 'endangering life' with his park training session with Tottenham players during the coronavirus UK lockdown. Jose Mourinho was spotted with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele conducting a training drill on Hadley Common earlier this week. Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also present at the Tottenham training session.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Man Utd's Luke Shaw Wants Premier League Season To Be Declared Void

Mayor Sadiq Khan was left unhappy with Jose Mourinho's actions. The Mayor stated that Jose Mourinho might just be "potentially spreading the virus" by breaking the coronavirus lockdown procedure. However, Jose Mourinho admitted that he broke the coronavirus UK lockdown rule but did not apologise for it. Jose Mourinho stated “I accept my actions were not in line with government protocol. It is vital we all play our part and follow the advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives."

Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham stars have been warned "to respect social distancing" - after the manager appeared to hold a pubic fitness session on Tuesday despite the country being under strict lockdown rules. pic.twitter.com/uPks0uTda8 — indykaila News (@indykaila) April 7, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Police Speak To Wayne Rooney For Meeting Kyle Walker During Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus UK: Mayor Sadiq Khan's statement on Tottenham's manager

Sadiq Khan accused Mourinho on live television, saying “People, particularly children who may support Spurs or follow football, will watch these images and say ‘if it’s OK for them, why isn’t it OK for me?’ Ask yourself a question. Is what I’m doing really necessary? And the answer is no. What you’re doing is inadvertently potentially spreading the virus.."

North London Labour MP Catherine West, while talking about the issue, stated, “This is deeply irresponsible. Many people look to football for their role models, and to have the Government's crucial ‘stay at home’ advice so clearly flaunted is a kick in the teeth.”

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Liverpool Trolled After Placing Non-playing Staff On Furlough

Tottenham players Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also spotted jogging closely together in the same area. The Tottenham duo was seen breaking the two-metre distancing guidelines which come under the coronavirus UK protocol. Serge Aurier posted a video of himself on Instagram jogging alongside another person. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson was then rushed into the ICU but is said to be stable.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Edgbaston To Follow Lord's By Becoming Drive-thru For NHS Workers

Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon spotted together

Photo credits: The Sun