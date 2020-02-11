Could Man Utd's Struggle Prompt Solskjaer To Change Martial's Position?

With Manchester United flying out for a training session to Spain ahead of their Premier League match with Chelsea on February 17, critics will have their eyes on striker Anthony Martial during the match at Stamford Bridge. The France international made a terrific debut for United with his name on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Liverpool in 2015. However, United's struggle on the pitch and Ighalo's arrival could prompt Solskjaer to change Martial's position in the team

Martial had the potential to be a great player

During his time at Old Trafford, many thought the forward will have the potential to be a great player but that topic is still debated after 5 years. In the Red Devils' matches against Wolves, everyone thought that Martial will propel his side to victory in Rashford's absence and that also failed to materialise.

Martial's disappointing performance prompted a lot of people to ask questions such as- is Martial worthy enough to be a striker or not. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also got rid of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez by offloading them to Inter Milan. According to reports, the Norwegian was of the belief that Lukaku and Sanchez's departure would help Martial but he has time and again disappointed by drawing a blank in the past couple of matches. The French International has only scored eight league goals in 19 games.

Solskjaer could be tempted to change Martial's position

With Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo on the deadline day of the January transfer window, Solskjaer could be tempted to change Martial's role in the team. According to reports, the manager could move Martial to the left since Daniel James has been struggling in that position. If reports are to be believed, Solskjaer's decision could result in Ighalo occupying the No. 9 role.

Anthony Martial has a knack for scoring some eye-catching goals from time to time. He scored a marvellous goal on his Manchester United debut against Liverpool back in 2015 and has since scored quite a few beauties. In a match against Partizan Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League he once again he stole the headlines after he showed some quick feet in the box to evade defenders to slot the ball home in style.

The footwork 🤯👣



Tony pounces on the loose ball, jinks past a couple of challenges and prods the ball home. Magnifique! 🇫🇷#MUFC #UEL https://t.co/mh35MTvryv pic.twitter.com/Dt9CcxiCNH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 7, 2019

