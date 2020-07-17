Thibaut Courtois Becomes The First Player In history To Win LaLiga With both Madrid Clubs

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois became the first player in history to win the LaLiga title with two different Madrid clubs. The Belgian shot-stopper had initially helped Los Rojiblancos win the LaLiga title in 2014 and played a vital role for Atleti's city rivals Real Madrid this term. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid were crowned as champions of Spain when they defeated Villarreal 2-1 on Thursday night at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to win their 34th LaLiga title in the club's illustrious history.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions as Thibaut Courtois in line to win Ricardo Zamora trophy

Real Madrid have the meanest defensive record in the Spanish top flight with Thibaut Courtois conceding just 23 goals so far in 37 LaLiga games. The 28-year-old is in line to win the Ricardo Zamora Trophy, the award that goes to the goalkeeper with the lowest "goals-to-games" ratio. Courtois has played a major role in Real Madrid's title triumph keeping 18 clean sheets so far. Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak has won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for the past four seasons.

Thibaut Courtois Atletico Madrid career and title win in 2013-14

Thibaut Courtois joined Chelsea in 2011 from Genk for a fee reported to be around £8 million (€8.83m) and was immediately loaned out to Atletico Madrid. The Belgian spent three seasons at Atletico Madrid and won the Europa League, Copa del Rey and LaLiga title with the Spanish outfit. He also won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy with Atleti, courtesy of his performances in his last two seasons at the club. With Real Madrid's title win this season, Courtois became the only player in history to win the LaLiga title with both the Madrid-based clubs.

It wasn’t easy. But we made it as a team. 🏆 This title is the ultimate reward for our determination. For not giving up. For working hard. For you, who kept believing in us. Thank you! 🙏🏻 #HalaMadrid #LaLiga #RealMadrid #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/IlqfqGZB8h — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Spanish league title number 34

Having seen Barcelona crowned LaLiga champions for the past three seasons, Real Madrid were desperate to end the Catalonian club's dominance in the domestic league. Real Madrid's LaLiga 2019-20 title victory was the 34th league title in the club's history. Los Blancos are the most successful club in Spain and have eight titles more than arch-rivals Barcelona (26). Real Madrid's title win came with one game to spare as they hold a seven-point lead over second-placed Barcelona. in his post-match comments, Zidane claimed that this means more to him than the three Champions Leagues he won with the club in his previous stint as manager.

