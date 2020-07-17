Lionel Messi Goes Into Self-criticism Mode, Predicts Napoli Will Beat Barcelona In UCL

While Real Madrid were busy wrapping their 34th LaLiga title, Barcelona succumbed to the sixth defeat of their domestic campaign against an inspiring Osasuna. Jose Arnaiz opened the scoring the Camp Nou before Lionel Messi equalised with a trademark free-kick. However, a late winner from Roberto Torres helped Osasuna steal all three points, ending Barca's 42-game unbeaten run at home.

Also Read | Barcelona Vs Osasuna Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, LaLiga Live

Lionel Messi blasts Barcelona after yet another dismal performance

The Argentine maestro, who has been one of the few shining lights for the otherwise dismal Barcelona side, blasted his side's performances in recent months, claiming they risk losing to Napoli in the Champions League if the form does not improve. "We didn't want to end the season like this but it represents how the season has gone," Messi told Movistar after Thursday night's game. "We were a very erratic, very weak, low-intensity team. We lost a lot of points and today's game is a summary of the season."

Also Read | Real Madrid Crowned LaLiga Champions On Outcast Gareth Bale's 31st Birthday

Barcelona's captain then went on to laud their arch-rivals Real Madrid for doing the job and securing the LaLiga title, but he insisted his side did help them along the way this season. Lionel Messi further suggested the club will now have to self-critical in order to regain their confidence and form ahead of the Champions League match against Napoli. "If we want to win the Champions League, we have to change a lot. If we continue like this, we will lose the game against Napoli," he added.

Leo #Messi: ❝We need to have some self-criticism, all the way around. We are Barça and we must win every game, no matter which one it is.❞ pic.twitter.com/jVqtSvnzlg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

Barcelona's latest defeat leaves them seven points behind Real Madrid in the league. The Catalans will finish their domestic campaign against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. The club will then have an extended break before they host Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 on August 9. The first leg, which was played back in February, ended at one apiece.

Messi recalled Barcelona's Champions League exits in the hands of AS Roma and Liverpool in recent years. The 34-year-old admitted the players are angry at themselves, and says he understands the anger from the fans, who are becoming more impatient with the club and their recent run of form.

Also Read | Van Dijk Turned David Luiz: Twitter Ridicules Liverpool's Rare Defensive Gaffes Vs Arsenal

The Lionel Messi transfer speculation news have been on the rise after reports suggested the Argentina international could leave the club at the end of the season after getting frustrated with the club's failure in the transfer market and lack of progress. Messi's contract expires in 2021 and rumours have indicated the likes of Manchester City and Juventus are monitoring his situation at Camp Nou. While Josep Bartomeu remains adamant Messi will play his entire career at Barcelona, another year without progress could spur one of the biggest football transfers in recent years.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Could Quit Due To Boardroom Feud: Ex-Barca President Laporta Raises Concern

(Image Credits: Barcelona, Real Madrid Twitter Handles)