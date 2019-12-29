Cristiano And Ronaldo Jr Hit Some Kicks With A Special Person In A Heartwarming Video

One of the greatest players to have played the sport of football, Cristiano Ronaldo has always remained down to earth despite being one of the most successful sportsmen in the world. Ronaldo, who has had a difficult beginning himself, sports a 'rags to riches' story as he even lost his father early before he starred in the world of football. Recently, the Juventus star was seen playing football with a special child along with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

READ | Hollywood Listening? Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'd Like To Act In A Movie, Post Retirement

Ali Turganbekov, who is physically disabled and an ardent football enthusiast, can be seen playing football with the Portugal star and his son, in the video shared by Cristiano Ronaldo on his Instagram profile. Turganbekov has sported his love for football on several occasions as he handed over the Super Cup trophy to Liverpool FC earlier this year. He also played with football legend Andriy Shevchenko and the Ukrainian national team during a training session in March this year.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Is An Inspiration For Manchester City, Feels Bernardo Silva

'One of the things I seek to challenge myself in'

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference, Ronaldo revealed that he would want to try his acting skills once he is done playing the game. "One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie," the former Real Madrid star said. He also added that he would want to continue with his studies once he retires from football.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Diplomatic Response On Plans After Retirement

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to hang up his boots and that he intends to keep playing past his 40th birthday. Speaking to DAZN Italy, the Juventus forward admitted that he is not interested in becoming a coach. He further reiterated that he does not know what lies in the future and may just end up taking a coaching role.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Outstanding In The Last Decade, Scored 555 Goals Since 2010