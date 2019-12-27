Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Diplomatic Response On Plans After Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo is 34-years-old but there is no stopping the Portuguese from scoring some wonderful goals from time to time. Although he does not intend to retire any time soon, Cristiano Ronaldo insists he does not expect to become a coach once he retires.

Cristiano Ronaldo on his sideline experience with Portugal at EURO 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo:



"The most important trophy I have won in my career is the EURO 2016, I laughed, cried, was a coach, suffered ... I got drunk after the game. I cried so much that I ended up dehydrated, drank only a glass of champagne and was a little drunk." pic.twitter.com/Vb6yEU9V0m — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 26, 2019

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo on coaching post-retirement

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to hang up his boots and that he intends to keep playing past his 40th birthday. Speaking to DAZN Italy, Juventus forward admitted that he is not interested in becoming a coach. He further reiterated that he does not know what lies in the future and may just end up taking a coaching role.

"Right now, I'm not interested in becoming a coach, but maybe one day I will be bored and I will feel like it, Never say never," Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo further sheds light on the type of coach he'd like to be. The Portuguese star appreciates qualities like a motivator, passion in a coach and would like to instill similar qualities in him as a coach. Ronaldo added that he is happy at Turin with Juventus at the moment, stating he is currently at the best side in the country.

They have an extraordinary story. I'm really happy to be here. I want to win many trophies here," Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's superhuman goal for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018 after winning three back-to-back Champions League titles with the Spanish side. Although the 34-year-old has failed to replicate the goalscoring form in Italy, he continues to be a regular source of goals for Juventus. He has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances for Juventus this season. Currently, on a holiday with his family in Abu Dhabi, the former Real Madrid striker will be back in action with the Old Lady on January 6, 2020, when his side host Cagliari in Serie A.

