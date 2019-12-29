Hollywood Listening? Cristiano Ronaldo Says He'd Like To Act In A Movie, Post Retirement

Considered as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game, Cristiano Ronaldo might not be in the same form as he was when he played for Real Madrid, but nonetheless, he led Juventus to clinch the Serie A and was also named as the Most Valuable Player. Ronaldo, who has won five Ballon d'Ors and three Champions League titles, revealed his post-retirement plans on Saturday.

'One of the things I seek to challenge myself in'

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference, Ronaldo revealed that he would want to try his acting skills once he is done playing the game. "One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie," the former Real Madrid star said. He also added that he would want to continue with his studies once he retires from football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to hang up his boots and that he intends to keep playing past his 40th birthday. Speaking to DAZN Italy, Juventus forward admitted that he is not interested in becoming a coach. He further reiterated that he does not know what lies in the future and may just end up taking a coaching role.

"Right now, I'm not interested in becoming a coach, but maybe one day I will be bored and I will feel like it, Never say never," Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo also shed light on the type of coach he'd like to be. The Portuguese star appreciates qualities like a motivator, passion in a coach and would like to instil similar qualities in himself as a coach. Ronaldo added that he is happy at Turin with Juventus at the moment, stating he is currently at the best side in the country. They have an extraordinary story. I'm really happy to be here. I want to win many trophies here," Cristiano Ronaldo.

