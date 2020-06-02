Cristiano Ronaldo 'agreed' To Join AC Milan Prior To Securing Move To Juventus: Report

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 to join Italian giants Juventus after splendid success with the Los Blancos. A recent report reveals that the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner had an agreement to play with AC Milan, but a deal failed to materialise and he instead joined the Turin-based club.

Cristiano Ronaldo to AC Milan? Club spoke to superstar's agent

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli, while speaking to Sportitalia, has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to San Siro wasn’t financially feasible. However, the Portuguese international would have been plying his trade at AC Milan had the current owners been at the helm in 2018. He claimed that the club did speak to Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes about a possible switch.

Chinese owners blocked the Cristiano Ronaldo to AC Milan transfer

Mirabelli accepted that they were aware that there could be problems with Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo. They tried to do everything in their capacity to sign the Real Madrid all-time top goal-scorer. But, it was the Chinese owners who blocked the deal citing unsustainability. However, had the current owners been at the helm two years back, Ronaldo would have been a Milan player, asserted Mirabelli.

AC Milan chiefs spoke to Antonio Conte

Mirabelli also opened up on the talks to sign then Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who later went on to join city rivals Inter Milan. He claimed that he was proud of having played an instrumental role in the appointment of Gattuso, who was known for his professionalism, seriousness and the love that he and his staff put in during work.

Mirabelli stated that the Chinese owners were initially hesitant on the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso, as they felt it was a step in the wrong direction. However, he made them understand that Gattuso had a vivid experience of management in Greece, Serie B and Serie C. He claimed that he spoke to Conte, but the talk did not materialise well.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is in his second season at Juventus, having won the Serie A and Super Coppa Italiana in his debut season. He has managed 75 appearances for the Turin-based outfit, with 53 goals to his credit. His side are placed top of the Serie A table with 63 points in all, bagging a point’s lead ahead of second-placed Lazio.

