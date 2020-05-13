Cristiano Ronaldo Exempted From Juventus' €8.9m-a-year Salary Cap Despite Financial Strain

Italian giants Juventus will not enforce a €591,000-a-week ($641,000) pay cut on club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, despite earlier reports claiming an agreement over a Juventus salary cap policy. Clubs across Europe have accrued heavy financial losses due to the coronavirus lockdown and the subsequent suspension of sporting activities, with many clubs looking to cut the salaries of their players.

Cristiano Ronaldo exempted: Juventus salary cap fixed at €171,000-a-week

According to Corriere di Torino, to deal with the financial losses, Juventus have decided that it will hand out a contract with a maximum of €171,000-a-week ($185,000) from next season. This move will mark a shift in Juventus' transfer policy for the upcoming season compared to the previous seasons. The club won't sign expensive players in the upcoming transfer window, according to the report.

Juventus salary cap: Cristiano Ronaldo exempted

Club stars like Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, Gonzalo Higuain and Adrien Rabiot earn above the Juventus salary cap that will be implemented from the next season. However, their salaries won't be reduced. But any future deal will abide by the terms of the Juventus salary cap that rounds of to €8.9 million ($9.6 million). The Juventus salary cap will not be applicable for Cristiano Ronaldo, who still has two years left in his contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return

In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/SQjkeRlSw8 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 10, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Turin, Italy after almost two months of quarantine in Madeira, Portugal. The player has arrived along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his kids to Italy. He has been asked to undergo a 14-day quarantine after which he will be able to attend the training session with the first-team squad.

