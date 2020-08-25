Cristiano Ronaldo And Other Juve Stars Back In Training With New Boss Andrea Pirlo; WATCH

Serie A champions Juventus returned for pre-season training on Monday with new boss Andrea Pirlo taking charge of his first session as club manager. Juventus stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonnucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado and new signing Dejan Kulusevski were spotted at the Juventus training centre as preparations for the 2020-21 campaign began. However, centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and star forward Paulo Dybala were noticeable absentees at the first Juventus training session as the duo continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Juventus training: Cristiano Ronaldo returns as Andrea Pirlo takes charge of his first session

Juventus' pre-season training ahead of the 2020-21 season has begun only 17 days after the conclusion of their previous campaign, which was extended due to the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Andrea Pirlo was appointed as the new Juventus manager after replacing Maurizio Sarri, who was sacked following the loss against Lyon in the Champions League last-16 earlier this month. The 41-year-old was seen calmly monitoring his Juventus players with Cristiano Ronaldo pictured by his side as Leonardo Bonnucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Dejan Kulusevski and Gianluigi Buffon were put through the paces.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was seen giving the cameras a thumbs-up on his first day back from holiday. Ronaldo was then spotted with the ball at his feet, looking to get back into the groove after spending some time off with his partner Georgina Rodriguez on a yacht. Ronaldo scored 37 goals for Juventus in all competitions last season, registering five assists in the process as well.

Along with Ronaldo, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon was also seen between the sticks as he began training for yet another season in his long and illustrious career. Juve fans were also delighted to see veteran centre-back Giorgio Chiellini back in training after the 36-year-old missed the majority of last season due to injury. Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey was also among one of the players to return despite being linked with a move away.

New signing Dejan Kulusevski was seen trying a few tricks with the ball at his feet, possibly in an attempt to make a good first impression on Pirlo. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Pirlo has requested Juventus to lure his former teammate Alessandro Nesta to join his backroom staff. Nesta is currently the head coach at Serie B club Frosinone but reports claim that the 44-year-old was unable to give the opportunity full consideration with his mind occupied by the Serie B play-off final. However, Pirlo revealed that he had a great first training session as manager of Juventus.

Image Credits - Juventus Twitter