Luis Suarez 'very Upset' With Barcelona After Being Axed Through A Minute-long phone Call 

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is one of the several players expected to pay the price for the club's humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. It is reported that Barcelona will terminate Luis Suarez's contract in the next few weeks after they informed the 33-year-old he will not play a part in new boss Ronald Koeman's plans for the future. However, the Uruguayan forward is reported to be 'very upset' by the manner in which he was informed about his future as the phone call between the player and the Barcelona board lasted only a brief minute.

Luis Suarez transfer news: Barcelona star no longer in club's plans for the future

On Monday, reports from Catalan newspaper Sport claimed that Ronald Koeman held a brief conversation with Luis Suarez over his future at the club. It is reported that Koeman informed Suarez that he is not part of his future project with the star forward's contract set to be terminated in the next few weeks. The conversation took place over a phone call that lasted less than a minute as Suarez didn't ask for any explanations.

Luis Suárez is very upset after having spoken to Ronald Koeman through a telephone call earlier today. The manager's call lasted less than a minute and the Uruguayan believes he deserves a different farewell. [cope] pic.twitter.com/4Rw69odMF8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 24, 2020

However, it is now believed that Luis Suarez is 'very upset' after the phone call was brought to an abrupt end. According to COPE, 'El Pistolero' doesn’t believe that a one-minute phone call is an appropriate way to treat a player who has done so much for the club over the past six years. The South American superstar believes that he deserves a more fitting farewell after being unceremoniously dumped over the phone. Suarez also feels that he's being unfairly singled out for all that's happened at the Camp Nou and fears it could damage his reputation as a Barca legend.

Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 for a reported £64.98 million (€82.3 million). His six years at the Camp Nou have yielded 198 goals and 97 assists in 283 appearances. Luis Suarez is also the third-highest goalscorer in Barcelona's history, only behind Lionel Messi and Cesar. Suarez helped Barcelona win the Champions League, four LaLiga titles, four Spanish Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

Luis Suarez transfer news: Suarez to PSG?

Reports from Sport claim that PSG superstar Neymar has informed the club to sign Suarez as the former Liverpool star would be the ideal forward player to play alongside him. Suarez and Neymar played spent three years together at Barcelona. Thomas Tuchel's side could pick Suarez up as a free agent if Barcelona terminate his contract. Suarez still has one year remaining on his deal with the LaLiga giants as Barcelona ponder ways to raise funds with his transfer. Previously, reports linked Suarez to Ajax with the Eredivisie side willing to pay around £13.5 million (€14.9million) for the services of their former player.

Image Credits - AP