Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Up Wayne Rooney For Super Counter-attacking Goal, Watch Video

On March 17, 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney combined to score one of the most breathtaking counter-attacking goals in the history of the Premier League. The move started in Manchester United's defence and was steered forward by Cristiano Ronaldo before an incisive pass to Wayne Rooney set up the finish. 14 years on since the goal, Manchester United posted a video of the goal on their official social media accounts, reminding fans of the good old days.

OTD in 2006: Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney stun Bolton with an incisive counter-attack

Manchester United faced off against Bolton Wanderers in a Premier League clash on March 17, 2006. Cristiano Ronaldo was in full flow and set up South Korean Ji-Sung Park for the opening goal in 17 minutes. However, the highlight of the match was when Manchester United launched an incisive counter-attack to score the second, which was Wayne Rooney's 50th goal for Manchester United. After Jay-Jay Okocha lost the ball in the opposition box, Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged a quick one-two with Rooney and ran at the heart of the Bolton defence, before passing it wide for Wayne Rooney to chip it past Jussi Jaaskelainen.

WATCH: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney combine for a deadly counter-attacking goal

Cristiano Ronaldo record in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo was snapped up by Premier League giants Manchester United from Sporting CP for £12 million before the 2003/04 season. Ronaldo played 292 games for Manchester United and scored 118 goals across all competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon D'Or for his performance in 2007-08 season at Manchester United, where the Portuguese netted 42 goals in just 49 appearances. Ronaldo later secured a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid for a then world record £80 million transfer fee.

