Mo Salah Nets 4 Goals Against Watford In Stellar Debut Season Back In 2018: Watch

On March 17, 2018, Mo Salah netted four goals for Liverpool vs Watford in the Premier League. The Egyptian King, Mo Salah was in enjoying a stellar debut season with the Reds and was the first occasion that he scored four goals in a competitive game. Salah's striker partner Roberto Firmino also grabbed a goal for Liverpool vs Watford in a 5-0 demolition at Anfield back in 2018.

Mo Salah scores four goals for Liverpool vs Watford

Mo Salah had a dream debut season with Liverpool since making the move from AS Roma to Merseyside back in the summer of 2017. Scoring 44 goals across all competitions in his first season with the Reds, Mo Salah formed a lethal strike partnership with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and were tearing records along the way. Out of the 44 goals, four of them came against the Hornets in just one game at Anfield.

Mo Salah stars in Liverpool vs Watford game

Salah's first goal was one for the ages as he cut in from the right and put Watford defender Miguel Brittos on his backside with a lovely piece of skill before slotting in with his right foot to open the scoring for Liverpool. The second goal involved a crisp-passing team move with Andrew Robertson producing an inch-perfect cross for Mo Salah to double the home team's advantage.

Firmino gets in on the act

Roberto Firmino produced one of the cheekiest goals ever scored in the Premier League to put Liverpool over the hills and far away. Deftly finishing a Mo Salah cross with a back flick into the far corner of the net, the Brazilian wheeled away in celebration.

However, Mo Salah was not done with Watford just yet. After setting up Roberto Firmino, the forward humiliated the entire Watford defence before rounding off his hat-trick. Salah then grabbed his fourth on the night after by lashing a shot into the roof of the net after Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis could only parry Danny Ings' effort.

Rewind time for the Liverpool vs Watford highlights for the game that took place on March 17, 2018.