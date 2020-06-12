Cristiano Ronaldo Exit: Clubs Cristiano Ronaldo Could Join If He Leaves Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could depart the club this summer as the club has suffered heavy financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic followed by the lockdown and the loss in revenue. The Portuguese international has been linked with three destinations after the rumoured departure from Italy - Real Madrid, Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United - all of which happen to be his former clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo future: Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Real Madrid?

Work hard play hard 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lsRIikp7Jg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 22, 2020

Reports in Italy claim that Cristiano Ronaldo might be sold off by Juventus this summer to raise funds as they reel under the financial ramifications of the pandemic. Daily Star Sport compiled a list of three destinations that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could likely be seen at next season. First up on that list, comes Real Madrid. Ronaldo established a legacy of his own in the Spanish capital. The Portuguese forward is the club's all-time top goalscorer with 450 goals in nine seasons. His national teammate Jose Fonte has reportedly claimed that Ronaldo might be on his way back to Santiago Bernabeu just two years after leaving Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo future: Reports of Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked with a return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese giants are of significance in his career, due to the fact that he was spotted by Manchester United at Sporting in 2004 during a friendly game. In an interview with Fox Sports in 2019, Ronaldo was quizzed if he would follow in the footsteps of Nani, who returned to the Portuguese side later in his career. Ronaldo claimed that football was synonymous with uncertainty and nothing can be said about transfers.

Cristiano Ronaldo future: Manchester United to agree Cristiano Ronaldo transfer?

Since his departure from Manchester United in 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Old Trafford nearly every season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed great success under Sir Alex Ferguson during his six-season stay at Old Trafford. He won his first Ballon d'Or with Manchester United courtesy of the Red Devils' victory and his glorious performance in the Champions League triumph in 2008. Apart from Manchester United, the Portuguese icon has also been linked with a move to the USA to ply his trade in MLS. However, considering MLS has also been reeling under the financial losses and the salary cap in the US is likely to play spoilsport for any possible move.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter