Cristiano Ronaldo Joined Real Madrid From Manchester United On June 11, 11 Years Ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the standout players of the last decade. Along with Lionel Messi, the Portuguese star has truly established himself as one of the greatest footballers to have ever stepped on the football pitch. Now aged 35, Cristiano Ronaldo is still performing at the highest-level with Juventus in the Serie A after moving to Italy from Spain a couple of years ago. However, it was in Spain that Cristiano Ronaldo truly emerged as arguably the greatest player of the last decade. Playing for LaLiga giants Real Madrid, Ronaldo made his way to four UEFA Champions League titles and two LaLiga titles in his nine-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United to Real Madrid transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in a record deal on June 11, 2009

June 11, 2009 was the day that Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Manchester United starlet Cristiano Ronaldo for a then world-record sum of £80 million. The talented Portuguese superstar was one of the major names that Real Madrid brought in that summer including Xabi Alonso, Kaka' and Karim Benzema as they stepped up their quest of winning the elusive 'La Decima'. Ofcourse, Cristiano Ronaldo would have to wait for five years till he could lay his hands of the Champions League trophy when they beat Atletico Madrid in the final while playing under Carlo Ancelotti.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid transfer

During his time in Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo won four Ballon d'Or titles as his rivalry with Lionel Messi pushed him to new heights. He ended his stay at Real Madrid as the club's record goalscorer before securing a four-year contract with Italian club Juventus after completing a €100 million transfer. Recently, Ronaldo became the first footballer to enter the billionaire club as he continues to score goals day-in and day-out for Juventus. Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest Real Madrid player of all time. Club fans or Madridistas speak of Ronaldo in the same breath as they do with the likes of Alfredo di Stefano, Hugo Sanchez and Raul, who are some the club's legends.

Cristiano Ronaldo working hard ahead of Serie A return

