Cristiano Ronaldo Buys An Island: How Much Does An Island Cost The Football Superstar?

Football News

The Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island story has been the talk of the town recently but how much does an island near his hometown Madeira cost?

cristiano ronaldo buys an island

The news that Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island has caught the internet by storm this week. But the news of Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island has been closely followed by football fans across the globe amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Fans are keen to know 'How much does an island cost? after the 'Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island' news broke. Following the COVID-19 fears, fans are also curious to know 'Does Cristiano Ronaldo have coronavirus or not'?

Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island: How much does an island cost?

The 35-year-old Ronaldo is currently under self-quarantine in his home country of Portugal. The area where Cristiano Ronaldo bought an island is a private stretch of land that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean near Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island: How much does an island cost?

The news of 'Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island' made fans on social media ask the question, 'How much does an island cost'?. Cristiano Ronaldo earns a salary of around €3.1 million per annum through his Juventus contract excluding endorsements and brands. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be around $460 million. Recently, Ronaldo bought his agent an island in Greece as a wedding present, which costed the footballer anywhere between $3.4 million to $55 mllion as per a report in Business Insider.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo have Coronavirus? Ronaldo remains in Portugal

Earlier this month, Juventus superstar Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, Ronaldo was in Portugal to visit his mother in the hospital following her stroke. However, the Portuguese winger vowed not to return back to the north of Italy as he was at risk of being exposed to coronavirus. 

Cristiano Ronaldo buys an island: Does Cristiano Ronaldo have Coronavirus?

Although there is no confirmed answer to the question 'Does Cristiano Ronaldo have coronavirus?, it's apparent that the Juventus forward is taking the case of COVID-19 quite seriously.

 

