Virat Kohli In Awe Of Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Beast Mentality'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli recently revealed that he is in awe of Portuguese football captain and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Virat Kohli, who is a Real Madrid fan, praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his 'beast mentality'. The revelation was made during a Virat Kohli Instagram live chat with Sunil Chhetri where both the players spoke about various sports topics.

During the conversation, Sunil Chhetri asked Virat Kohli to name any athlete (male or female) who he looks in awe while watching them play. Kohli was quick to take the name of the Portuguese player. Cristiano Ronaldo earns a sum of $975,000 per post, while Virat Kohli has been earning $196,000 per post on Instagram, making them amongst the highest paid sportspersons for social media activities.

Virat Kohli Instagram live: Team India skipper on Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Beast Mentality’

During the chat with Sunil Chhetri, Kohli spoke about Ronaldo’s confidence and said that for a guy to say that the team is going to go through and then score a hat-trick, that showed his 'beast mentality'. He further said that in the sporting world, there are very few people who can claim to have that kind of a mentality and that his mental strength is inspiring every time.

Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri about Cristiano Ronaldo 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/pCStccRwyD — Abhi (@CristianoYard) May 18, 2020

The Team India skipper was referring to the Juventus forward's hat trick against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian club progressed to the quarter-final after coming back from a 0-2 deficit. During that match, Ronaldo scored his 124th Champions League goal, which is the most ever, and equalled Lionel Messi with the most number of hat-tricks scored in the competition.

Virat Kohli Instagram live: Team India skipper on Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL performance against Atletico Madrid

During the chat, Virat Kohli said that there are lot of people who look extremely good on the field but to turn up for big matches that regularly, Cristiano Ronaldo stands out. He also said that the way in which Cristiano Ronaldo asked all his friends and family to come and watch the game and making his prediction of that being special night a reality that too with a hat-trick was unbelievable for Kohli.

