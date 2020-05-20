Emotional Cristiano Ronaldo Lifts The Lid On Complicated Relationship With Late Father

Cristiano Ronaldo's story from rags to riches has become one of the most famous and renowned heartwarming football stories in the recent past. The Juventus talisman overcame a number of obstacles to achieve his dream as his parents weren't quite privileged when he was growing up. Although Cristiano Ronaldo mother Maria Dolores has been a pillar of support throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo father, Dinis Aveiro, was an alcoholic which made success a bittersweet feeling for the 35-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo family: Cristiano Ronaldo father an alcoholic

During an interview with the Portuguese superstar, English journalist Piers Morgan asked Cristiano Ronaldo about his father and his family life while growing up in Madeira. Cristiano Ronaldo father, Dinis Aveiro, was a war veteran, stationed in Mozambique in Africa, during the time of the Portuguese war. However, Dinis was left scarred following his return to Portugal and turned to alcohol. However, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that his father never mistreated him or his three siblings despite being an 'alcoholic'.

Cristiano Ronaldo family: Cristiano Ronaldo father proud of son

In the interview, Ronaldo explained that he would have liked to spend more time with his father Dinis, but the alcohol addiction led to his demise in 2005. Ronaldo was shown a previously unseen video of his father expressing his joy and pride for his son after securing a move to Manchester United. In the video, Dinis was quoted saying, "I love to see my son like this" but revealed that he was too nervous to watch the games live. Dinis also added that his wife Dolores was always around to support Ronaldo, similar to a 'bodyguard'.

Cristiano Ronaldo family: Cristiano Ronaldo relationship with father

The emotional video left three-time Premier League winner Ronaldo teary-eyed but stated that his relationship with his father was a 'complicated' one and there were never any 'normal conversations'. It was the first time that Ronaldo had seen the video of his father speaking about his football. Ronaldo added that it was strange and unfortunate that his father never had the opportunity to see more of Ronaldo lifting big trophies and receiving the awards he did throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo family: Cristiano Ronaldo mother

Time and again Cristiano Ronaldo mother, Dolores, has been a tower of support for the Juventus superstar. There have been instances when Cristiano Ronaldo felt like the world was against him but by his own admission, Dolores was always by his side. Ronaldo recently purchased a €100,000 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe for Dolores as a Mother's Day gift earlier this month.

