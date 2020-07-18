Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Lavish Picture On Cruise With 'special Company' Georgina Rodriguez

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is well-known for his lavish lifestyle. The Portuguese icon is regularly seen at exotic locations, often sharing his lifestyle via the Ronaldo Instagram account. Cristiano Ronaldo is also seen sharing pictures with Georgina Rodriguez, his long-time girlfriend.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a picture with ‘special company’

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to share another post with Georgiana Rodriguez this week. In the Juventus star and his girlfriend can be seen atop a luxury yacht. The pair are standing together smiling at the camera in the picture shared on the Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram account. While sharing the picture, the 35-year-old wrote that one should make their dreams come true with special company, while referring to Georgina Rodriguez.

The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht post has amassed more than 7 million likes. Several fans and players commented on the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht picture. Mehdi Benatia commented that the yacht in the picture was too small for him. Former teammate Marcelo also commented on the picture, referring to the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht. Other fans wished that that Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and the player have a great vacation together.

Tavi Castro, the famous Canadian-Dutch bodybuilder took the opportunity to cheekily troll the footballer. Castro commented on the picture that the yacht was so big that it couldn't be captured in a single picture. He also wrote that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are too far to be easily recognisable. Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo had shared another picture while vacationing with his family. In the Ronaldo Instagram post, the player was seen with Georgina Rodriguez and his son as they relaxed by the sea.

The couple is regularly seen posting pictures with each other on social media. Last month, Georgina Rodriguez had shared a picture of the couple spending time together on a luxury yacht on the east of Italy in Genoa. Several reports at that time had speculated on more information on the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht. According to reports, the Juventus star had hired a yacht named Mangiomar, with the 62 feet luxury Cristiano Ronaldo yacht costing around €33,000 ($37,000) per week.

Ronaldo will next be seen in action when Juventus face Lazio in Seria A. The forward will be looking to steer his side to victory, as the Old Lady looks to move closer to winning the Scudetto. Cristiano Ronaldo has had a record-breaking season with Juventus, with the Portuguese icon becoming the first Juventus player to score 25 goals in a single campaign since 1961.

Image Courtesy: instagram/cristiano