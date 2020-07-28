Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Celebrates Juventus Title With His Kids

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a stellar campaign with Juventus as the Old Lady clinched her ninth consecutive Serie A title with a 2-0 win at home against Sampdoria on Sunday. Ronaldo got on the scoresheet on Sunday, in what has been a record-breaking individual campaign for the former Real Madrid man, who is only behind Ciro Immobile and Robert Lewandowski in the race to become Europe’s top goalscorer. As Juventus win Serie A, the former Manchester United star's success was celebrated by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrates with kids as Juventus win Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez celebrated her partner's recent Serie A success by sharing pictures from their getaway in Portofino, Italy. Rodriguez praised Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates as they sealed a ninth consecutive Serie A win for Juventus on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend posted pictures on Instagram with their daughter Alana, and his three children - Mateo, Eva and Cristiano Jr. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner also shared a collection of snaps cuddled up with their children on the deck of the luxurious Cristiano Ronaldo yacht.

The brood was comfortably spending their holiday on the luxurious Cristiano Ronaldo yacht, which has become a regular feature on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's social media accounts. Rodriguez's post comes in after rumours suggested that she and CR7 were engaged. In a post last month, netizens caught that she was sporting a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. The rumours come in after the Juventus star had denied that reports they'd secretly wed in a low-key ceremony in Morocco.

According to reports, the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht in question is being rented by the former Real Madrid star for a whopping £180,000 a week. The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht was launched by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2010 and is rumoured to be worth around £15 million. The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht boasts of a fully-equipped gym and can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins. The yacht includes a master suite, four double cabins and a twin cabin that all sit within its three air-conditioned decks. Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend had shared a picture of the couple spending time together on a luxury yacht on the east of Italy in Genoa.

(Image Courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram)