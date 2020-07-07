Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Yet To Reach Pele's Level, Says World Cup Winner

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is one that has gone on for over a decade, in what is also a testament to how long they have managed to dominate world football. With 11 Ballon d'Ors between them, Ronaldo and Messi have had glorious careers so far, with both yet to draw curtains on their dominance. With Ronaldo and Messi winning nearly every possible piece of silverware there is to win for a professional footballer, comparisons have also been drawn to yesteryear legends. However, Brazilian legend Tostao is yet to be convinced about the two, saying that Ronaldo and Messi are yet to match Pele’s achievements, who he believes is the greatest footballer of all time.

Can't compare Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to Pele: Tostao

While speaking to fifa.com, Tostao claimed that Ronaldo and Messi cannot be compared to Pele yet. He asserted that there was no comparison between Pele and the two, with the Brazilian being a complete forward. Pele possessed no defect whatsoever, asserted Tostao.

Tostoa described Messi as a spectacular player but believes still lacks the ability to head the ball the way Pele did. "Messi might not be good at shooting with both his feet and cannot pull off the moves similar to Pele." He asserted that Pele possessed a better passing ability than the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Maradona not at par physically, statistically to Pele: Tostao

Tostao stated that only when Messi and Ronaldo’s qualities were combined could they be compared to the Brazilian legend. Tostao also spoke on the frequent comparisons between Maradona and Pele. He asserted that although the Argentina legend was spectacular on the field, he lacked the physical prowess Pele possessed. He also lagged behind in the number of goals that the Brazil legend scored during his incomparable career, said Tostao.

Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi: Pele

Despite Tostao's opinion on Messi and Ronaldo, Pele himself spoke on the two once-in-a-generation talents. Pepe, while speaking to YouTube channel Pilhado, claimed that Ronaldo was the best ahead of Messi because of his consistency on the field. He, however, claimed that Messi could not simply be set aside. Despite his immense praise for the duo, Pele still believes that no one is more deserving of the GOAT tag than himself.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo stats

Despite Tostao and Pele's comments, Messi and Ronaldo, to use Pele's words, cannot be simply set aside. The duo's contribution to football is unparalleled, something that is well reflected in their stats. The two have combined to win 11 Ballon d'Or awards, along with nine Champions League titles. The duo has crossed the 700-goal mark individually and are undisputed legends of the game.

