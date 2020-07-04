Is Lionel Messi Joining Juventus? Could Lionel Messi Join Cristiano Ronaldo In Turin?

The question of is Lionel Messi joining Juventus has cropped up several times over the last few months. The first time the 'is Lionel Messi joining Juventus' rumours surfaced was in February. These rumours cropped up after it was revealed that the Barcelona icon had clashed with Eric Abidal, the club’s sporting director. Due to the situation at the club, fans and pundits alike wondered, is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona? The questions of 'is Lionel Messi joining Juventus' and 'is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona' have made the headlines once again this week after Cadena SER gave an update on the Lionel Messi Barcelona contract.

Lionel Messi is considering leaving Barcelona next summer when his contract runs out.



He is tired of private leaks about his life, being blamed for things that aren't his fault and because of the club's poorly run state. [Cadena SER] pic.twitter.com/JDGsMdHH2l — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) July 3, 2020

Lionel Messi Barcelona contract update

Several reports covering the Messi Barcelona contract situation have reported that the 33-year-old star has called off contract talks with Barcelona. They have also revealed that the captain is angry and frustrated at the club. The rumoured calling off of the Messi Barcelona contract stems from the fact that the club is essentially in turmoil at the board level and also on the pitch. This means that fans may get an answer to the question of 'is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona' as the current Messi Barcelona contract expires at the end of next season. Reports claim that the player has shared the decision with some of his teammates at the club.

Messi transfer news: Is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona?

Rivaldo: "When Messi’s contract ends, he'll be 34. Some agents are already dreaming about a Messi-Ronaldo double at Juventus and how big it will be around the globe." [Betfair] pic.twitter.com/ZIfeeBIyTO — Juventus News - Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) July 3, 2020

As soon as the news of a possible Messi transfer came to light, multiple press reports speculated on his next possible destination. Speaking about the Messi transfer, Christian Martin revealed that the probability of 'is Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona' is quite high, with Manchester City rumoured to be an option. He claimed that the Messi transfer saga could end with Manchester City saying that the rumour links are real and the sporting conditions could be desirable for all parties involved. It was also suggested that chances of the Messi transfer to Manchester City could be boosted due to the player’s relationship with Sergio Aguero and manager Pep Guardiola.

Messi transfer news: Is Lionel Messi joining Juventus?

While the question of 'is Lionel Messi joining Juventus' hasn't cropped up again during the coverage around the Messi transfer, reports as late as February suggested a possible Messi Ronaldo Juventus combination. Press reports covering the Messi transfer and looking to answer the question 'Is Lionel Messi joining Juventus' reported that the club is plotting a sensational transfer because they want to see the Messi Ronaldo combination at Juventus. If these rumours turn out to be true, fans will be salivating at the possibility of seeing the Messi Ronaldo Juventus duo in action, which had remained a utopian possibility for many years as the players contested against each other for supremacy over the last decade.

Image Courtesy: Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram