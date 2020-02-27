Cristiano Ronaldo Hilariously Mocks Lyon Defender Marcelo For Time Wasting, Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus were stunned in France as they succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Lyon. Maurizio Sarri opted for a full-strength line-up but his side struggled for creativity as they failed to muster a single shot on target against the Ligue 1 side. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared frustrated as he was spotted laughing at Lyon defender Marcelo towards the final stages of the game.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Gains Almost 1 Million Followers Within 24 Hours Of Joining Instagram

Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and co. struggle in Italy

The trip to Lyon ended up being a frustrating one for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates. Despite dominating the ball for much of the game, Juventus failed to create anything substantial. Lyon took the lead at the half-hour mark after Lucas Tousart put the home side ahead from close range. Midfielder Houssem Aouar made an excellent run down the left flank before cutting back an excellent cross for Tousart. It ended up being the only goal of the game as Juventus failed to test Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Immortalised In Chocolate As 120 Kg Statue Unveiled In Switzerland

Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo laughs and mocks Marcelo

With Juventus desperately looking for an away goal, Ronaldo managed to out-leap Lyon defender Fernando Marcal to steer a powerful header. Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, the header was directed off-target and the ball went out of play. With just seconds left on the clock, Lyon defender Marcelo tried to slow down the game by falling to the ground. Ronaldo, clearly agitated by the actions of the Lyon defenders, confronted the defender before being hauled off by the referee.

As the confrontation unfolded, the camera rolled onto Ronaldo, who was seen laughing at Marcelo for his apparent time-wasting antics.

Also Read | Lyon vs Juventus highlights: Virus Doesn't Worry Fans As Lyon Takes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo laughs at Marcelo: You can watch it here

Lyon vs Juventus highlights and UCL results

Lyon completed their first win over Juventus in their history. Meanwhile in Madrid, Manchester City made history by completing a famous victory over Real Madrid. The second leg of the Champions League will be played in the third week of March with Lyon having to visit Allianz Stadium. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will visit the Etihad stadium.

Also Read | Lyon vs Juventus Highlights: Lucas Tousart Stuns Cristiano Ronaldo And Juventus In UCL

(Image Credits: Champions League)