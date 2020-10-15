Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Italy, Superstar Remains Uncertain To Play Against Barcelona

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was forced into isolation after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was with the Portugal national team on international duty and has now returned to Turin, Italy. But uncertainty still remains over his recovery which might see him miss out on some crucial fixtures, including the Champions League game against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Italy

According to a report by Spanish media publication AS, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin on Wednesday via an air ambulance, following which he was taken back to his home, while also ensuring that COVID-19 protocols were being adhered to at every step. The 35-year-old does not wish to miss out on extra days away from the team’s training due to any misstep.

Cristiano Ronaldo is completely focused on returning to training with Juventus ahead of some crucial fixtures in Serie A as well as the Champions League. In fact, Juventus have been paired in the same group as Barcelona in the Champions League. Lionel Messi’s side will travel to Allianz Stadium on October 28, a game that the Portuguese forward wouldn't want to miss out on.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo return in time for Barcelona game?

According to the coronavirus rules in Italy, a person infected with the virus has to quarantine himself for a period of 10 days. This period was reduced recently from the earlier time frame of 14 days. The rules also stipulate that an infected person should clear two PCR tests before resuming life normally.

Besides, UEFA has set out some additional rules for footballers who have contracted COVID-19. According to the rules, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to send appropriate documents suggesting that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus seven days prior to the game. Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo has one week only to meet the UEFA norms.

Portugal humiliate Sweden in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo had to leave the Portuguese national team camp after testing positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday. He went on to miss out on the Nations League game against Sweden. But, the European champions seemingly did not miss their captain on the field, as they humiliated Sweden, scoring thrice while conceding none in the final game of the international break.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter