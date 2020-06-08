Cristiano Ronaldo's Daughter Adorably Says 'No Chocolate, Papa Will Get Angry'

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is widely hailed for his remarkable physique and athleticism. Despite being 35, the Portuguese footballer is one of the fittest players in the world and continues to make headlines with his performances on the pitch. While Ronaldo's love for leading a healthy lifestyle is well-documented, it appears, the former Real Madrid star is teaching the same to his children.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Training: Turns Up To Training FOUR Hours Before Rest Of The Juventus Squad

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Alana Martin goes viral with an adorable video

A video featuring Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year-old daughter, Alana Martina, went viral on social media where she adorably says "No chocolate, papa will get angry." Shot by Ronaldo's partner and longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez, Alana Martina and her siblings can be seen playing in the short video. Alana can then be seen eating healthy fruits along with her siblings. The video was uploaded to the two-year-old's Instagram handle, which has already amassed over 20,000 followers.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Was Brought To Tears By Mourinho At Real Madrid, Reveals Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the birthday of Eva and Mateo

On Friday, Georgina Rodriquez shared a picture of the children where Cristiano Ronaldo's two daughters - Alana Martina and Eva Maria dressed up as princesses and his son, Meteo, dressed up as Spiderman.

On the birthday of Cristiano Ronaldo's twins, Eva and Mateo, the Juventus ace dressed up as Aladdin, to complete the themed family photo. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr can be seen dressed up as Hulk while Georgina Rodriguez supposedly dressed up as Barbie. Ronaldo posted the family photo to Instagram with a caption that read, "Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! We love you to the end of the world."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Turns Barbie, Ronaldo Turns Aladin On Occasion Of His Twins Eva And Mateo's Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo training, Italian football set to return

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates continue to train ahead of the Serie A return. Serie A is set to resume on June 20. Despite Serie A being suspended since March 9, Ronaldo appeared in immaculate shape when he returned to training with his Juventus teammates, per Leonardo Bonucci. Speaking to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Bonucci said, "He presented himself in perfect condition. He cannot amaze, he is a champion, from all points of view." Juventus will be back in action on June 12 as they take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia. Their first Serie A game will be on June 23 when they head to Bologna.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Reveals The Secret Of Keeping Fit And Training With Ronaldo