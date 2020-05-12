Real Madrid Need A Player Like Kylian Mbappe To Follow Cristiano Ronaldo: Fabio Cannavaro

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to have a keen interest in securing a move for French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe. Still 21, Kylian Mbappe has already won Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In addition, the young Frenchman has a host of individual awards to his name including the 2017 Golden Boy award. Kylian Mbappe finished fourth in the Ballon d'Or awards last year and is being seen as the successor to the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Since signing for PSG in 2018, the youngster has scored 51 goals in 49 appearances, which has sparked rumours of a potential Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid move in the upcoming transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe transfer rumours

Kylian Mbappe wins French Ligue 1 Golden Boot award

👑 @KMbappe reste sur le trône !



Comme la saison dernière, l'attaquant du @PSG_inside termine meilleur buteur de Ligue 1 Conforama en 2019/2020 👏





Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid?

In a recent interview with AS, Real Madrid icon and 2006 Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro suggested that Real Madrid should move for Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window in order to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian World Cup winner was quoted as saying, "Real Madrid need players like Mbappe, a young star who could follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo. It's normal that Madrid want to sign him but it also has to be taken into account that PSG's owners don't need the money. They are ambitious and they want to win the Champions League. I think it will be difficult for Madrid to get him. The president of PSG is a person who wants to win, I know them well and they will fight tooth and nail to keep Mbappe." The Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer may have to wait for another year owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has gripped the globe.

Kylian Mbappe heaps praise on Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Mbappe:



"The most beautiful goal I've ever seen has to be Ronaldo's goal against Buffon (overhead kick).



"I had the chance to play with Gigi and he talked to me about it and the feeling he had when it happened during this legendary goal, so I would say this one."

