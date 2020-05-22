Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Sparks Engagement Rumours With Recent Post

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has sparked rumours of engagement and pregnancy with a recent post online. The 26-year-old posted a picture wearing a dazzling ring with a hand over her stomach. She earlier hinted at her pregnancy after she posted a picture cradling a cat.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez engaged?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were rumoured to have tied the knot last year, but the reports were never confirmed. The Spanish model denied that she was engaged to the 35-year-old, but her recent Instagram post suggests otherwise. In the first picture, Georgina Rodriguez is in a lift, with a hand covering her stomach with the caption, "Buenos Dias." In another snap, she gives a close look at an enormous glittering ring.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez parents to Eva and Mateo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two kids together, Eva and Mateo. A few days back, she posted another picture of a scary-looking hairless Sphynx cat with a caption, "Baby girl." She dressed the cat like a baby and went on to click a picture of it being kissed by Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year-old son Mateo.

Cristiano Ronaldo kids: Georgina Rodriguez denies pregnancy rumours

Georgina Rodriguez tried to brush off pregnancy rumours recently. In an interview with Spanish magazine Hola!, she claimed that she wasn't expecting at the moment. She, however, asserted that the two are looking to add to their family of six. Rodriguez was asked about the reason she appeared healthier, to which she smartly blamed consuming lots of pasta. Rodriguez claimed that she has been travelling a lot recently and has been eating pasta continuously for the last four days.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, in another interview back in 2017, had claimed that he wished to have seven children, in sync with the legendary number seven shirt he has donned at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Even as Georgina Rodriguez's pregnancy rumours escalate, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with Juventus this week. The player arrived in Italy two weeks back but was put under mandatory self-quarantine.

