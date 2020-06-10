Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Jet Off To Portugal To Check On £7m Mansion

Serie A teams are entering the final stages of preparation as they gear up for the league to resume later this month. Juventus hold a slender lead at the top of the Serie A standings with Lazio in second followed by Inter Milan in third. The Old Lady will look to wrap up a ninth consecutive Serie A title this season in manager Maurizio Sarri's first season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the focal point in attack for the Serie A giants this season. The Portuguese superstar has 25 goals and four assists from 32 games across all competitions this season and will be looking to add to that tally in the coming weeks. However, the former Real Madrid man took some time off from training recently as he jetted off to Portugal along with partner Georgina Rodriguez to check on his lavish £7m mansion.

After celebrating the birthday of his daughters - Eva and Mateo - Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend flew off for a mini-vacation to Portugal for the weekend. This was Ronaldo's first trip back to his homeland since the start of May when he left Madeira before which he was quarantining on his private island with his girlfriend and kids due to the coronavirus pandemic. The construction of the luxury seven-storey building in Funchal, Ronaldo's hometown, was completed last year.

The former Manchester United winger bought the building near the luxury Savoy Hotel located at the entrance of the port of Funchal from designer Nini Andrade Silva back in 2015. The Cristiano Ronaldo house boasts an incredible sea view, as well as two Olympic-sized swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a football pitch. His 65-year old mother, Dolores, and older brother Hugo and his family also live at the property. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Italy on Monday and resumed training with the rest of his teammates ahead of a crunch set of fixtures in the coming weeks.

