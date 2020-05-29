Georgina Rodriguez Reveals The Secret Of Keeping Fit And Training With Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has lifted the lid on her secret behind maintaining a perfectly toned body. The Georgina Rodriguez Instagram post on her timeline revealed a picture of her on the cover of a famous magazine. The 26-year-old Georgina Rodriguez opened up on how she initially found it tough to maintain her physique despite being Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend. Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is renowned for his hard work in training but Georgina Rodriguez credits her fitness to ballet.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Might Leave Barcelona For Free This Summer Due To Special Release Clause

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Instagram

The Georgina Rodriguez fitness regime was trending on social media after the Spanish model posted an image of herself on the cover magazine of the Portuguese edition of Women's Health. The Georgina Rodriguez Instagram post received a staggering 1.2 million likes and fans began wondering whether Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend follows a special workout routine to keep fit. In a recent chat with the Women's Health, Ronaldo's partner gave fans in insight into the Georgina Rodriguez fitness secret.

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez fitness secret revealed

Georgina Rodriguez explained that keeping up with Cristiano Ronaldo was initially a difficult task, considering the hard work and effort he puts into his body while training. Georgina recalled the time she was 'embarrassed' to train with the 'best athlete in the world' when the pair started working out together. However, the 26-year-old cited ballet as the primary reason for maintaining a toned body and keeping in shape.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi As A Midfielder? Guardiola's Former assistant Tips Forward To Change Position

Georgina Rodriguez touched upon the discipline required for a ballet dancer explaining that the form of dance forces people to remain in the best condition. Georgina also added that ballet not only supported her physically but also on a mental level. She highlighted the effect of the dance form having a positive impact on her body and lifestyle.

ALSO READ: Neymar Is The Best Player Only Behind Lionel Messi, Says Former Barcelona President

Georgina Rodriguez workout: Georgina Rodriguez pregnant?

Although Georgina Rodriguez credits ballet for her fit body, the model often posts images and videos of herself in the gym. The ballerina usually tends to keep away from dumbbells and prefers stretching instead of using weights. Georgina became a mother for the first time when she gave birth to Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017. In March, Georgina uploaded a story captioned 'baby girl' which led fans to believe she was pregnant.

ALSO READ: Bundesliga Schedule, Matchday 29 Fixtures, Updated Table And Live Streaming Details