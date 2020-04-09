Cristinao Ronaldo Moves Into New Fishing Village Home With Family Worth $4365 Per Week

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly moved into quiet fishing village home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Juventus forward has along with his family has the left the luxurious 'Cristiano Ronaldo house' and moved into a £3.5k-a-week fishing village after feeling 'stifled' in his luxury townhouse. The Portuguese reportedly opted for a house in the country with a large garden so he enjoys some more space with his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their young children.

Cristiano Ronaldo fishing village home: A change in Cristiano Ronaldo house?

According to a report in the Sun Football, Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to the country side after feeling stifled at home. The new Cristiano Ronaldo fishing village home costs £3.5k-a-week and his entire family has shifted base from their luxurious townhouse in Madeira. The Cristiano Ronaldo house in Madeira was stunning seven-storey apartment complex overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The Juventus forward was heavily criticised by a Madeira politician after the Portuguese international was spotted enjoying a stroll with his family on the streets during the coronavirus lockdown. He was also criticised by general practitioner Rafael Macedo on social media, only to backtrack on it saying he would never speak ill of the former Manchester United star.

Cristiano Ronaldo house: Cristiano Ronaldo fishing home details

According to Correio da Manha’s magazine Vidas, Ronaldo had moved to a detached five-bed house near the fishing village of Canical in the east of Madeira, worth £3,500 ($4,365) in rent per week. The Cristiano Ronaldo fishing village home is considered to have a games room, gym, pool and a large garden, being located in a largely isolated area. The magazine reported that Ronaldo shifted base after feeling that he needed space and the Cristiano Ronaldo fishing village home sports a large garden and has more privacy which the Juventus forward prefers. The first signs that suggested the 35-year-old could have moved out of the Cristiano Ronaldo house with a video he posted on Instagram showing him and girlfriend Georgina taking turns to sprint up a ramp.

