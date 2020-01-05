'Cristiano Ronaldo No Longer Has The Sprint And Dribbling Of The Past': Fabio Capello

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players in the world right now. It is believed that age is just a number for him. The fact that he looks just as sharp at the age of 33 is outstanding. But time gets the better of everyone in the world. Many people are doubting the credibility of Ronaldo as he is stepping towards the end of his career. Since his move to Juventus, the former Real Madrid superstar has faced a lot of criticism for the dip in his performance. However, stats say a completely different story as CR7 has already scored 10 goals in 14 games this season.

How long till Cristiano Ronaldo bounce back?

Although Ronaldo still manages to find the net frequently, his quality with the ball can be seen getting a bit rusty. Former Juventus manager Fabio Capello recently shared his views about Ronaldo's struggle. In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Capello stated that, “Ronaldo in trouble? He is the best centre forward in the world. Nobody like him knows how to exploit all the balls possible in the penalty area. He no longer has the sprint and dribbling of the past: he has to play in the box, as the English say.”

All said and done, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the epitome of a perfect footballer. No one can question his abilities and he always manages to prove his critics wrong every time. Cristiano Ronaldo will be eyeing his 6th Ballon d'Or this season as his arch-rival - Lionel Messi - has moved a step ahead in the elite trophy race. Juventus are currently on the second-spot of the points table and are trailing behind Inter Milan in terms of goal-difference.

