Lethargic Cristiano Ronaldo Video Emerges In Response To Messi's Laboured Effort In UCL

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi was on the receiving end of heavy criticism after a video surfaced suggesting a lack of effort while defending against Dynamo Kyiv. The Argentina international was least interested in pressing for Barcelona, as it appeared in the video. Following suit, a video of Cristiano Ronaldo defending against Ferencvaros has come to the fore which suggests a close resemblance with that of Messi's shift.

Cristiano Ronaldo video goes viral following Messi defending clip

Messi's lack of pressing for Barcelona against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League saw the Twitterati slam the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi was pictured letting an opposition player walk past him with the ball, with the Argentine watching on as he strolls past him. One Barcelona fan had had enough of the flak Messi was receiving and promptly posted a video of Ronaldo doing the same in Juve's UCL fixture this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo - The King Of Pressing ❤🙌 pic.twitter.com/ecb8gSmM3l — Anmol (@Anmol_AT10) November 5, 2020

In the video, Ronaldo is seen walking on the field even as the opponent is cruising past him. The video is ironically titled, "Cristiano Ronaldo - the king of pressing." The Barcelona fan attempts to mock the Juventus ace for his lack of pressing, while also trying to rescue Messi from the intense mockery after the game.

Messi pressing video has situational difference with that of Ronaldo's

There are stark differences in the two videos. Ronaldo only recently recovered from coronavirus and was starting his first match since testing positive. His lack of effort, therefore, could partly be attributed to his spell on the sidelines. The video also pertains to the 81st minute of the game with Juventus already leading by four goals to none.

On the other hand, Messi's video dates back to the game against Dynamo Kyiv. The game was a close-edged one with Barcelona leading by a solitary goal. Kyiv strived hard until the final minute of the game to bag the equaliser but to no avail. Messi, therefore, drew even more criticism for the fact that the game was not settled at that moment.

Barcelona vs Kyiv highlights

Interestingly, Messi bagged the opener against Kyiv from the spot. The Argentina international was fouled inside the penalty box in the fifth minute, leading to the spot-kick. Vice-captain Gerard Pique later headed home to bag the victory for Barcelona, their third in as many games in the Champions League.

Image courtesy: Juventus, Barcelona Instagram