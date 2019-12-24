Cristiano Ronaldo Warned Me About Italy's Defensive Football, Says Romelu Lukaku

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku secured a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan in the previous summer. The Belgian International has played exceptionally well for the team. Lukaku has now opened up on a warning that he received from Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told me this is the hardest defensive league in the world.



"He said he’d scored goals everywhere, but this was the toughest place to do it.



"And if Cristiano Ronaldo thinks it’s difficult, then it must be really difficult."



According to Romelu Lukaku, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo had informed him that Serie A was the toughest defensive league in the world. Ronaldo further asserted that he had scored in various other leagues, but he found it difficult to score in Serie A.

The Belgian International also commented about his departure from Manchester United. He stated that he told his former United teammate Paul Pogba that his time with the club was over. There was a feeling that he and Pogba were guilty of the team’s bad performance during that phase.

Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned as Serie A MVP 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Serie A champions Juventus in 2018 after a successful spell with Real Madrid. The player won the domestic League in his first year at the club. This season, he has scored 12 goals and managed two assists in 21 games across all competitions. He had scored 28 goals in the previous season along with 10 assists in 43 games. He was also crowned as the Most Valuable Serie A player of the year in his maiden season.

Inter Milan will next play against Napoli

Romelu Lukaku moved to Inter Milan in the summer as he was not able to impress United's manager Solskjaer. His move to Inter Milan is believed to be worth around €65 million. He has been successful for Inter so far, having scored 14 goals in his 22 appearances for the club across all competitions. His team are leading in Serie A and will next play against Napoli on Sunday, January 6, 2019 (January 7 according to IST).

